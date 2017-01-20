State District Judge Accused Of Flipping Off Colleague

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

EL PASO (AP) — A state district judge in El Paso is accused of shaking his middle finger at another judge in a fit of anger and now has a court date after being charged with disorderly conduct.

State District Judge Patrick Garcia is scheduled for trial in April after the El Paso County district attorney’s office determined the misdemeanor case should be prosecuted.

A county court judge filed a complaint after he says Garcia gave him the finger in November outside the county courthouse.

