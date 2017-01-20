Texas Court Grants Appeal After 35 Years Without Conviction

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (AP) — A Texas district court of appeals panel says an inmate imprisoned for more than 35 years after his murder conviction was overturned should go free.

The panel issued an opinion Thursday dismissing the conviction of 60-year-old Jerry Hartfield saying he’s been through “a criminal justice nightmare” after the state failed to retry him for decades.

Hartfield is serving a life sentence after being convicted during a 2015 retrial.

