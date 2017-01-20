CBS NEWS LIVE COVERAGE: The Inauguration Of Donald Trump As 45th President Of The United States | More

Texas Unemployment Holds Steady In December

January 20, 2017 9:40 AM
Filed Under: Jobs, Texas Workforce Commission

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

AUSTIN (AP) – The Texas unemployment rate held steady in December at 4.6 percent.

The Texas Workforce Commission on Friday reported the statewide jobless figure was also 4.6 percent in November. The nationwide unemployment rate for December was 4.7 percent.

A TWC statement says Texas has added an estimated 210,200 seasonally adjusted jobs since December 2015, with the addition of 800 nonfarm jobs last month.

The Amarillo, Austin-Round Rock and Lubbock areas had the lowest unemployment in Texas last month at 3.2 percent. Commission officials say the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission area had the state’s highest jobless rate in December at 8.2 percent.

The state’s education and health services industry recorded the largest private-industry employment gain in December with 7,300 jobs added.

TWC officials say Texas has added jobs in 20 of the past 21 months.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia