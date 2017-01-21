4 Texans Plead Guilty In Theft Of Dinosaur Bones From Utah Site

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Four Texans have pleaded guilty in the theft of dinosaur bones from a desert site near a quarry in southern Utah’s Wayne County during a 2015 educational trip.

Authorities have said the defendants slipped away from a geology trip sanctioned by McLennan Community College in Waco and pried loose bones at a site about 230 miles south of Salt Lake City.

The Utah Attorney General’s Office said Philip Bukowski of Crawford pleaded guilty to third-degree felony theft, Paige Bukowski of College Station pleaded guilty to misdemeanor theft and Travis York of Waco pleaded guilty to misdemeanor criminal mischief

They entered their pleas in state court Friday. A fourth defendant, Crystal Webster of Georgetown previously pleaded guilty to misdemeanor theft.

The Attorney General’s Office said the college cooperated in the investigation.

