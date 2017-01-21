British Prime Minister Theresa May To Visit Trump Friday

January 21, 2017 9:04 PM
Filed Under: British prime minister, Donald Trump, Theresa May, White House

(CBSNEWS/AP) – British Prime Minister Theresa May will meet President Trump at the White House Friday, CBS News White House Chief Correspondent Major Garrett reports, citing a senior administration official.

She’ll be the first foreign leader to visit Mr. Trump at the White House. Trade is certain to come up, as Britain prepares its exit from the European Union. May told business leaders in Davos this week that Britain is looking to strike trade deals with “old friends” and “new allies.”

Britain’s prime minister says she’s confident President Trump understands the strategic value of the NATO alliance.

