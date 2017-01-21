Community Welcomes Home Wylie Football Player Who Had Stroke

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WYLIE (CBSDFW.COM) – After a stay in the Intensive Care Unit and 71 days of rehab, Parker Cusey, a Wylie high school football player who had a stroke on the sidelines during a game, was finally home.

The community gave Parker a well-deserved homecoming.

“It’s overwhelming to see the genuine care and love that this gamily has received,” said family friend Stacie Cadle. “It’s like nothing I’ve ever seen before.”

Cadle showed CBS 11 around the 16-year-old’s room in Wylie and how it was decked out to celebrate his homecoming.

Parker hasn’t been in his room since a Friday night football game back in November where he had a stroke on the sidelines.

Parker still can’t move the left side of his body, can’t walk, and has a hard time talking, but he hasn’t lost who he is.

He’s still a fun-loving kid that’s dedicated to get back to school and back on the field.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)