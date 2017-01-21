STORMS IN DFW: Current Conditions | Forecast | Radar | Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | App

Thousands Of North Texans March In Support Of Women’s Rights

January 21, 2017 5:11 PM
Filed Under: Dallas, denton, Donald Trump, Fort Worth, Women's March, women's rights

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Thousands of North Texans from Denton to Dallas to Fort Worth wanted to send a strong message to President Donald Trump by marching for women’s rights.

Demonstrators held signs of support and empowerment as part of the national movement to protect women’s rights – and human rights.

“This is not an anti-Trump rally, this is a pro-women march,” said state representative Victoria Neave. “We’re here to show we care about important policy issues that aren’t being addressed, like equal pay for equal work.”

The organizer for the march in Fort Worth said police estimated 6,000 people took part in Saturday’s rally that met at the courthouse.

Police said an estimated 3,000 people took part in the women’s march in Dallas.

According to police in Dallas, the protests were civil and no arrests were made. Fort Worth police said there were no noted incidents.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

