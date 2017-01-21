Police Need Help Identifying Armed Robbery Suspects

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying armed robbery suspects who fired multiple shots at a homeowner early Saturday morning.

Police say the suspects committed a home invasion-style robbery at a residence in the 2400 block of Lea Crest Drive at about 4:45 a.m.

The suspects fired multiple shots, and the homeowner returned fire according to police.

The homeowner was not injured during the robbery. The suspects fled the scene in a dark-colored, new model 4-door sedan.

The first suspect is described as a female about 5’5” tall, 180 pounds, and between 20- to 25-years-old.

Police describe the second suspect as a 5’10” tall, 160 pound male between 20- to 25-years-old.

The third suspect is described as a male about 5’8” tall, 200 pounds and between 20- to 25-years-old.

Police believe more suspects were involved in the robbery, but their descriptions are unavailable.

Police are asking anyone that recognizes the suspects or has information regarding to robbery to call 214.671.3994 or Crime Stoppers at 214.373.8477.

