Stars Fall To Capitals In Overtime 4-3

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (AP) — Jay Beagle scored 19 seconds into overtime and the Washington Capitals rallied to beat the Dallas Stars 4-3 on Saturday night.

Evgeny Kuznetsov skated behind the net and put the puck in front to Beagle. His wrist shot beat goalie Kari Lehtonen, who got tangled with a defender and lost his footing.

The Stars led 3-1 and didn’t allow Washington a power play until the third period, but then Alex Ovechkin and T.J. Oshie scored with the man advantage in the first 5:26 of the period.

Adam Cracknell and Jamie Benn scored for Dallas on plays that originally were ruled no goal. Patrick Eaves had a goal and an assist for the Stars.

Andre Burakovsky scored the game’s first goal for the Capitals at 2:17 of the first period.

Washington stretched its point streak to 13 games (11-0-2).

Lehtonen had won eight in a row against Washington. He made 18 saves.

Philipp Grubauer stopped 32 shots for the Capitals.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)