George H.W. Bush, Wife Barbara, Continuing To Improve

January 22, 2017 2:25 PM
Filed Under: Barbara Bush, George H.W. Bush, Houston Methodist Hospital, ICU, Pneumonia

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – According to a family spokesperson, doctors are encouraged by former President George H.W. Bush’s improving health. His wife Barbara was also given the option to leave the hospital but chose to stay one more evening to recover.

President Bush’s vital signs are normal and doctors are hopeful he could be moved out of the Intensive Care Unit in the next day or two.

Barbara Bush elected to remain in the hospital to continue her recovery and to be closer to her husband.

President Bush entered the hospital a week ago after experiencing breathing difficulties that doctors determined were related to pneumonia. Physicians on Wednesday inserted a breathing tube, a ventilator was employed to assist his breathing and he was moved into intensive care. The tube was removed Friday.

Barbara Bush entered the hospital Wednesday after feeling run down and coughing for the past few weeks. Doctors determined she had bronchitis, prescribed antibiotics and by the following day she reported feeling much better.

The Bushes’ 72-year marriage is the longest of any presidential couple in American history.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia