George H.W. Bush, Wife Barbara, Continuing To Improve

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – According to a family spokesperson, doctors are encouraged by former President George H.W. Bush’s improving health. His wife Barbara was also given the option to leave the hospital but chose to stay one more evening to recover.

President Bush’s vital signs are normal and doctors are hopeful he could be moved out of the Intensive Care Unit in the next day or two.

Barbara Bush elected to remain in the hospital to continue her recovery and to be closer to her husband.

President Bush entered the hospital a week ago after experiencing breathing difficulties that doctors determined were related to pneumonia. Physicians on Wednesday inserted a breathing tube, a ventilator was employed to assist his breathing and he was moved into intensive care. The tube was removed Friday.

Barbara Bush entered the hospital Wednesday after feeling run down and coughing for the past few weeks. Doctors determined she had bronchitis, prescribed antibiotics and by the following day she reported feeling much better.

The Bushes’ 72-year marriage is the longest of any presidential couple in American history.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)