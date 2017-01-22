Little Elm Community Continues To Mourn Ahead Of Fallen Detective’s Funeral

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LITTLE ELM (CBSDFW.COM) – The Little Elm Police Department and community are preparing to lay to rest fallen detective Jerry Walker, who was killed in the line of duty Jan. 17.

The community continues to find ways to honor detective Walker ahead of his funeral on Tuesday.

The Perez family knelt and prayed for healing at the Little Elm Police Department building where memorial items such as flowers remain.

Six-year-old Sophia is one of many children in mourning for a beloved officer.

“I don’t like it when police die because it makes me cry a lot,” said Sophia.

The Perez family’s home was just a street away from where detective Walker was shot and killed in a standoff.

“It hit home very hard. It doesn’t happen in a small community,” said Rosie Perez.

Residents like Connie Duff also went out to give her condolences to a growing memorial of gratitude.

She said she wrote “just to let them know I care, and my heart goes out to them.”

The 18-year veteran of the Little Elm Police Department leaves behind four children between the ages of 2-months and 22-years-old.

Detective Walker’s remains will be moved from the funeral home in Aubrey through Little Elm and down Eldorado Parkway to Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano on Monday.

The processional should start around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

