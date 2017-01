Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM) – The Live Oaks Police Department confirmed that a shooting occurred at Rolling Oaks Mall in San Antonio according to CBS affiliate KENS5.

There is no word on reported injuries or shooting suspects.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

