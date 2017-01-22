Shooting Victim Drives Self And Another To Fire Station For Help

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police say two shooting victim took themselves to a Dallas fire station after they were shot by an unknown suspect.

According to police, the victims reported they were shot by an unknown suspect while traveling in their vehicle in the 500 block of Saner Avenue.

The victims, a 48-year-old man and 49-year-old woman, drove to Dallas Fire-Rescue Station 33 for help.

They were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Investigators do not know why the suspect shot at the victims’ vehicle and currently do not have a suspect description.

