1 Killed In Crash Involving Big Rigs On NB I-45 Near I-20

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police said one person died in a crash involving two 18-wheelers and a pickup truck.

It happened in the northbound lanes of I-45 near I-20.

Police said it’s not clear how long it will take for the on scene investigation and to clear all the vehicles from the area to reopen that section of I-45.

This is a developing story.

