2 Suspects In Custody In Deadly San Antonio Mall Shooting

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Two suspects were taken into custody after a robbery inside a shopping mall ended in a shooting that left one man dead and several other people injured, San Antonio police said.

Police Chief William McManus said the two suspects robbed a jewelry store at the Rolling Oaks Mall on Sunday afternoon. After the suspects fled the store, a man described by McManus as a “good Samaritan” tried to stop the two men.

One of the robbers fatally shot the man, McManus said. A second individual, who was carrying a licensed concealed handgun, then shot and wounded one robber.

The second suspect, who initially fled the scene, was apprehended Sunday night after a car crash in nearby Converse, police said in a statement early Monday. Two weapons were recovered from the suspect.

McManus called the fatal shooting “absolutely senseless.” The victim’s name was not immediately released by authorities.

The second robber fired his weapon as he fled the mall, injuring a man and a woman. Those individuals, along with the wounded robber, were taken to a local hospital, said San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood.

Two other people— a woman who complained of chest pains and a pregnant woman who had labor pains — were also taken to hospitals, Hood said.

The condition of the people who were injured in the incident was not immediately available, but police said the wounded suspect was in critical condition.

Authorities said both suspects face preliminary charges of capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police have not released the names of the suspects.

