Abbott Warns Austin Sheriff Over ‘Sanctuary Cities’

January 23, 2017 12:58 PM
Filed Under: Austin, Donald Trump, greg abbott, ice, Immigration, Sally Hernandez, Sanctuary Cities, travis county

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

AUSTIN (AP) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is threatening to cut funding to one of the state’s largest counties over so-called “sanctuary cities” policies that President Donald Trump has also condemned.

It would mark the first time Abbott has stripped taxpayer dollars over local officials not placing jail holds for federal immigration authorities on suspects living in the country illegally.

Abbott told newly elected Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez in a letter Monday he would deny nearly $2 million in grants barring changes by Feb. 1. Hernandez is ending her predecessor’s policy of honoring all jail detainers for U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement.

Abbott similarly criticized Dallas County in 2015 but ultimately never withheld funding.

Trump made stopping federal funding to “sanctuary cities” one of his “Day One” promises during his campaign.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia