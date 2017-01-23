Dez Bryant Added To Pro Bowl Roster

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – The Dallas Cowboys will now have seven representatives at the Pro Bowl after wide receiver Dez Bryant was added to the team on Monday.

Bryant replaces Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones who won’t be participating because he’ll be playing for a Super Bowl in two weeks.

Congratulations to @DezBryant who has been named to the @NFL Pro Bowl! This will be his 3rd appearance. 📝: https://t.co/Na95nu84i3 pic.twitter.com/jIXzqqGg6q — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) January 23, 2017

This is Bryant’s third Pro Bowl nomination. He was also named to the all-star team in 2013 and 2014.

It wasn’t a completely dominating season for Bryant on the field due to the fact that he missed four games, three of which were because of a knee injury. Still, Bryant finished with 50 catches for 796 yards and eight touchdowns.

Bryant joins offensive teammates Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott, Tyron Smith, Travis Frederick and Zack Martin on the NFC roster.

Sean Lee was also named an alternate after Carolina Panthers’ linebacker Luke Kuechly had to bow out due to a concussion.

Jason Garrett’s staff will be coaching the NFC team in The Pro Bowl this Sunday in Orlando.

