BREAKING: Plane Makes Emergency Landing On Road Near Denton | Read More

Dez Bryant Buys Table Full Of Food For Homeless Pets

January 23, 2017 12:35 PM
Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, dez bryant, Homeless pets, Lost Paws Rescue of Texas, Pet Adoption

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant took the opportunity to help out some needy dogs and cats this past weekend.

Lost Paws Rescue of Texas thanked Bryant for purchasing a table full of food for homeless pets on Saturday.

In the Facebook post, Bryant is seen smiling in front of the table of pet food with two unknown males.

The Dallas Cowboys sure do love their furry friends.

Rooking running back Ezekiel Elliott sponsored a $21 “Run to the Shelter” pet adoption day at Dallas’ SPCA of Texas in October.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia