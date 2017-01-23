Dez Bryant Buys Table Full Of Food For Homeless Pets

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant took the opportunity to help out some needy dogs and cats this past weekend.

Lost Paws Rescue of Texas thanked Bryant for purchasing a table full of food for homeless pets on Saturday.

In the Facebook post, Bryant is seen smiling in front of the table of pet food with two unknown males.

The Dallas Cowboys sure do love their furry friends.

Rooking running back Ezekiel Elliott sponsored a $21 “Run to the Shelter” pet adoption day at Dallas’ SPCA of Texas in October.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)