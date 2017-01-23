Ethics Group Says It Will Sue President Trump Over Conflicts Of Interest

January 23, 2017 6:32 AM
Filed Under: Business, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics, Constitution, foreign government, lawsuit, payments, Politics, President Donald Trump

A legal watchdog group says it will file a lawsuit alleging that President Donald Trump is violating the Constitution by allowing his businesses to accept payments from foreign governments.

The group says he is violating a clause in the Constitution that prohibits his businesses from receiving anything of value from foreign governments. Because he didn’t divest his businesses, they say, he is now getting gifts from foreign governments via guests and events at his hotels, leases in his buildings and real estate deals abroad.

White House Director of Strategic Communications Hope Hicks directed inquiries to Trump attorney Sheri Dillon.

Hicks says in an email: “She was very clear on this issue two weeks ago and nothing has changed; the president has no conflicts.”

The liberal-funded watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington say they planned to file the lawsuit in the Southern District of New York on Monday.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

