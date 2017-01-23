CBS11[1]
Group Opposes Plans For Boutique Hotel In Fairmount Neighborhood

January 23, 2017 7:26 PM By Ken Molestina
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A debate is brewing in Fort Worth’s historic Fairmount neighborhood.

A group of residents have come together to oppose plans for a boutique hotel on the corner of Magnolia and Henderson.

The corner sits right in the middle of a popular area filled with local stores and restaurants.

The plans call for six story tall hotel that would have 138 rooms. There will also be a garage for parking, and 12 condos for sale.

“It’s going to be a highly serviced specialized hotel that really builds on the theme of the are so that it feels like it belongs to the area,” said the architect hired to design the hotel, Michael Bennett.

Bennett said the area needs a project like what he is hoping to design, but some neighbors disagree.

“We just don’t have the infrastructure for that kind of traffic and that kind of development,” said Fairmount resident Serena Keeler.

Keeler said neighbors are worried about congestion in the area, water run off issues, and just an overall disturbance of the historical integrity of the area.

Curtis Heath, another resident who opposes the plan echoed those sentiments.

Heath added, “The building is just too big for the lot itself.”

Mike Brennan of the Near Southside Inc, a group dedicated to advocating for the growth and redevelopment of the area said their group is backing the plan.

His advice to concerned residents is: stay active and work with developers to compromise on concessions to the plans, which are still in the early stages. “Continue to work with us and your neighbors in holding this development team to the highest standard.”

Proponents of the plan say it could bring 160 new jobs to the area and an economic impact of about $25 million.

The developers are planning to ask the Fort Worth City Council for four waivers to current zoning restrictions to move forward with their plans.

But neighbors who oppose will sound off at the Tuesday city Council meeting in hopes of preventing the waivers from being granted.

