Innocent Bystander Shot, Killed After Fight At Dallas Bar

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An innocent bystander was shot and killed after a disturbance at the Patio Bar on Sunset Avenue early Monday morning.

Police said Ashley Wilson, 29, was standing outside when she was shot.

Police said there was a fight between a man and another party inside the bar and as the suspect was leaving, he fired multiple gun shots from his vehicle, when Wilson was struck.

Police said anyone with information on this crime can contact Cold Case Homicide Detective Yeric at 214-671-3677 or michael.yeric@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at: (214) 373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

