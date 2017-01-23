Little Elm Community Still Grieving Detective Jerry Walker’s Loss

January 23, 2017 8:25 PM By Yona Gavino
Filed Under: Back The Blure, Community, Death, Detective Jerry Walker, RIP, Sad, Shooting, Tragic

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LITTLE ELM (CBSDFW.COM) – There’s a hole in Little Elm’s heart.

Many who never met Detective Jerry Walker, feel the loss.

“I have a nephew in Connecticut, who served in a small town like Little Elm,” explains Liz Dellaccio. “This is striking too close to home. This could be him.”

Walker was shot and killed during a standoff last Tuesday.

Today, he’s being remembered for how he lived. Kyra Odat drove five hours to honor her former school resource officer.

“He found me at a party one night, and said, ‘You need to get home before I call your dad.’ When I got home, he had already called my dad. I’m going to miss him very much,” says Kyra Odat.

The tip jar at Joe’s Pizza is overflowing with donations for Detective Walker’s family. Donors have raised close to $5,000.

“For the 11 years that I’ve been here, this has been home to many officers. This is their office,” explains owner Gilly Lusha. “You don’t know how it affects you until it happens to you – until you actually lose a friend.”

Over in McKinney, Lailani Rumfield is one of many law-enforcement wives taking turns cooking hot meals for Walker’s wife and 4 kids.

“We made anything from enchiladas, to spaghetti, to Italian chicken,” says Rumfield.

A little home-cooked healing for a family who needs it most.

“We’re working to find ways to bring them comfort as much as we can,” says Rumfield.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More from Yona Gavino
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia