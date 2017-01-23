Man Arrested In Fort Worth For Sexual Assault Of A Child

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police arrested a man for sexually assaulting a girl on Sunday night.

Police have not confirmed the child’s age other than to say she’s a juvenile.

Crispin Suarez-Garcia, 38, is the suspect police apprehended.

Police said they received a 911 call around 7:00 p.m. Sunday saying a child was abducted by a man.

Officers searched the area around Brittain Street and found the girl and suspect together around 10:00 p.m.

Police have released no other details yet.

