Man Sentenced To Ten Years For Attempting To Entice A Minor

LUBBOCK (CBSDFW.COM) — Danny Ray Caudill, 55, of Lubbock was sentenced Monday to ten years in federal prison, following his guilty plea in September 2016 to one count of attempted enticement of a minor.

According to documents filed in the case, from approximately June 26 through July 20, 2016, Caudill used Facebook messaging to communicate with a person he believed to was a 14-year-old girl. Turns out he was messaging an undercover officer.

In the chats, Caudill persuaded, induced, and enticed the officer to have sex with him.

On July 20, 2016, Caudill made arrangements to meet with the officer he believed was the minor girl, and he was arrested when he arrived at the agreed-upon location.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals, who sexually exploit children, and identify and rescue victims.

