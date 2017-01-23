Manning, No. 20 Oklahoma Women Rally Past Oklahoma State

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) – Maddie Manning scored 11 of her 20 points in the fourth quarter and No. 20 Oklahoma rallied for a 68-62 win over Oklahoma State on Sunday.

Oklahoma (15-5, 6-2 Big 12 Conference) hadn’t led since the first two minutes of the game before Manning put the Sooners ahead 62-60 with a 3-pointer with 2:44 left.

Gabbi Ortiz followed with another 3-pointer for Oklahoma with 1:10 left to make it 65-60. After a layup by Oklahoma State’s Katelyn Loecker, Ortiz hit two free throws with 27.9 seconds left. Kaylee Jensen missed a 3-point attempt for Oklahoma State and Chelsea Dungee went 1-of-2 from the line with 6.9 seconds left to seal the win for the Sooners.

Jensen, the Big 12’s leading scorer and rebounder, overcame foul trouble to finish with 18 points and nine rebounds for Oklahoma State (12-6, 2-5). Sophomore Jentry Holt posted career highs with 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Cowgirls, who blew a 12-point second-half lead and have lost four straight for the first time since January 2015.

