Metro: Women’s March Second Highest Day Ever For Ridership

January 23, 2017 4:52 PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Transportation officials in Washington say the more than a million trips taken on the city’s rail system Saturday make the day the second highest ridership day in the system’s history.

Metro tweeted Sunday that 1,001,616 trips were taken on the rail system on Saturday, the day of the Women’s March on Washington.

Metro said Monday that the day ranks second in ridership behind Jan. 20, 2009, the day of President Barack Obama’s first inauguration. Metro says 1,120,000 trips were taken that day. The days are the only ones where more than a million trips were taken on the system.

Metro spokesman Dan Stessel had said that on Friday, the day of Donald Trump’s inauguration, just over 570,000 trips were taken on the rail system.

