One Killed, Two Wounded In Overnight South Dallas Shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A deadly shooting overnight in south Dallas leaves one man dead and two others injured.

According to Dallas Police, one man was killed and two others wounded after gunfire erupted at an apartment complex on South Central Expressway near Pine Street around 11:00 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the unidentified man was killed inside an apartment.

One of the victims was taken to the hospital and is listed in serious condition. The other male victim was also transported to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

Police have not released any names of the victims or possible suspects.

Police are not saying what might have led up to the shooting.

