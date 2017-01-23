BREAKING: Plane Makes Emergency Landing On Road Near Denton | Read More

Plane Makes Emergency Landing On Denton County Roadway

UPDATED | January 23, 2017 11:27 AM January 23, 2017 11:19 AM
DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – An airplane attempting to land at the Denton Municipal Airport, in the 5000 block of Airport Road, was forced to make an emergency landing on a nearby roadway.

The plane was able to land safely on Jim Christal Road, about a mile north of a runway at the airport.

Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the emergency landing was necessary after the Cessna 150 lost power. There were two people onboard at the time — neither was injured.

Neither the plane or the pilot and passenger onboard are from Denton.

The FAA is investigating the incident.

* This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

 

