Public Viewing Tonight For Little Elm Detective Shot & Killed

LITTLE ELM (CBSDFW.COM) – Today North Texans and people from across the country will gather to remember the Little Elm Police Department detective killed in the line of duty last week.

Hundreds, if not thousands of people, are expected to line the streets this afternoon to remember Detective Jerry Walker. His body is being moved from the funeral home in Aubrey, through the town of Little Elm, to Prestonwood Baptist Church for a public viewing.

Anyone wanting to pay their final respects is being asked to line the streets along Eldorado Parkway from FM 720 through Little Elm.

The outpouring of support for Detective Walker is evident at the Little Elm Police Department. People have come from miles around to leave flowers, candles and cards outside the department where Detective Walker worked for 18 years.

Connie Dove live in The Colony but came to let Detective Walker’s family and coworkers know they’re not grieving alone. Referring to a letter she was leaving at the police station Dove said, “I wrote it for the friends and the family… just to let them know that I care, that I have a concern for them and my heart goes out to them.”

Detective Walker, 48, is being remembered for his love for the job. But that came to an end when he was shot and killed on January 17.

The loss has impacted just about everyone in the town. The community is close-knit so many people who either knew Walker well, or knew his friendly face around town as an officer and a citizen.

Little Elm firefighters work right across the hall from police at the public safety center.

They shared a message for Detective Walker on Facebook. It said, in part –

“Although you are gone from our earthly world, we know you will continue to protect us from your heavenly home. Your passion to serve the public will forever be with in our hearts as we continue to serve in your honor.”

The processional from the funeral home to the church will begin around 3:30 p.m. The route from Aubrey will be:

South on Highway 377

South on FM 424

East on Highway 380

South on FM 720

East on Eldorado Parkway

South on Dallas North Tollway

Exit Legacy/Tennyson

West on Tennyson-Midway

End at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano

The public viewing for Detective Jerry Walker will take place tonight from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. The memorial service will be held Tuesday. Walker is the first officer in Little Elm to have been killed in the line of duty.

