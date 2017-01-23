Roy Mimics The Happy Falcons Cheesehead Hater

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

Following the epic thumping of the Packers, one excited Atlanta Falcons fan took to trolling all the ‘cheeseheads’ that were in attendance at the game by skipping around the Georgia Dome hitting those stupid cheesehead hats off Green Bay fans’ heads.

This Falcons fan ran around knocking Cheeseheads off of Packers fans 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VlxgmRzYLk — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) January 22, 2017

Roy decided to mimic her glee by doing the same thing…around The Fan office.

