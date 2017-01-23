BREAKING: Plane Makes Emergency Landing On Road Near Denton | Read More

Roy Mimics The Happy Falcons Cheesehead Hater

January 23, 2017 11:06 AM By Roy White
105.3 The Fan

Following the epic thumping of the Packers, one excited Atlanta Falcons fan took to trolling all the ‘cheeseheads’ that were in attendance at the game by skipping around the Georgia Dome hitting those stupid cheesehead hats off Green Bay fans’ heads.

Roy decided to mimic her glee by doing the same thing…around The Fan office.

