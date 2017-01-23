Teenager Killed & Mother Injured In Dallas Stabbing

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A teenager is dead and her mother is in the hospital after a stabbing early Monday in the Lake Highlands area of northeast Dallas. It happened just after 1:30 a.m. at the Madison Apartment Complex, located in the 12800 block of Jupiter Road, just south of the LBJ Freeway.

Authorities are still actively searching on the ground and in the air for the suspect, said to be somebody that the mother knew, possibly a boyfriend. They have a license plate number for the man’s vehicle. A warrant has been issued for his arrest, but that suspect’s name has not yet been released.

Officers explained that the man stabbed both women several times. It is not clear who called for help.

The 18-year-old daughter collapsed after running out of the apartment unit. Law enforcement officials have been knocking on doors at the complex to see if there were any potential witnesses.

Both of the victims were transported to Presbyterian Hospital of Dallas, but the teenage daughter did not survive. The mother, however, is expected to be okay.