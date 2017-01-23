Texas-Based Halliburton Reports 4Q Loss Of $149M

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOUSTON (AP) – Halliburton Co. has reported a loss of $149 million in its fourth quarter.

The Houston-based company said Monday that it lost 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 4 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The provider of drilling services to oil and gas operators posted revenue of $4.02 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.08 billion.

Halliburton shares have increased slightly more than 4 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased 1.5 percent. The stock has risen 93 percent in the last 12 months.

