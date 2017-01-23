Texas-Based Halliburton Reports 4Q Loss Of $149M

January 23, 2017 8:24 AM
Filed Under: Business, drilling services, energy, Halliburton Co., Houston, Oil and Gas, Texas, Wall Street

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOUSTON (AP) – Halliburton Co. has reported a loss of $149 million in its fourth quarter.

The Houston-based company said Monday that it lost 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 4 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The provider of drilling services to oil and gas operators posted revenue of $4.02 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.08 billion.

Halliburton shares have increased slightly more than 4 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased 1.5 percent. The stock has risen 93 percent in the last 12 months.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia