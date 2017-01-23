Woman Arrested For Promoting Prostitution At Mansfield Massage Business

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MANSFIELD (CBSDFW.COM) – Mansfield Police have jailed a woman for alleged promotion of prostitution at a massage business in the 2300 block of Matlock Road.

Yinji Piao, 56, was booked into the Mansfield Jail on Thursday, January 19.

Another woman was arrested but later released to an organization that helps women suspected of being involving in sex trafficking.

A third woman with an arrest warrant was not at the location when police went there.

The Mansfield Police Criminal Investigations Division received a citizen complaint in December saying the citizen believed the business was engaging in prostitution-type activity.

Detectives investigated the complaint through surveillance and undercover operations. The investigation continues to determine if there are more suspects.

