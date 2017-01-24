CBS 11 NEWS @ 6: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 6:00 PM To 6:30 PM

12-Year-Old Girl From Fort Worth Missing Three Weeks

January 24, 2017 5:38 PM
Filed Under: child, Missing person, Police, Shay Canales

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are seeking public assistance in finding a 12-year-old girl who was last seen Dec. 31.

Shay Canales was last seen in the 4500 block of Reed Street, in southeast Fort Worth, police announced Tuesday.

She was wearing a pink, gray and white shirt with pink sweat pants and white Nike shoes.

Canales, who is Hispanic, is about 4 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 80 pounds, police said.

Anyone who recognizes her is asked to contact the police missing persons unit at 817.335.4222.

It’s unclear why it’s taken more than three weeks for police to share information about her case.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia