12-Year-Old Girl From Fort Worth Missing Three Weeks

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are seeking public assistance in finding a 12-year-old girl who was last seen Dec. 31.

Shay Canales was last seen in the 4500 block of Reed Street, in southeast Fort Worth, police announced Tuesday.

She was wearing a pink, gray and white shirt with pink sweat pants and white Nike shoes.

Canales, who is Hispanic, is about 4 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 80 pounds, police said.

Anyone who recognizes her is asked to contact the police missing persons unit at 817.335.4222.

It’s unclear why it’s taken more than three weeks for police to share information about her case.

