A Lot Still Not Known About Fort Worth Child’s Abduction

FORT WORTH (CBS11) – When a young girl was snatched from a Fort Worth neighborhood, police didn’t have to look far for leads.

They credit witnesses with being able to find her quickly.

CBS11 showed neighbors the mug shot of 38-year-old Crispin Suarez-Garcia to residents, but no one recognized the man police say kidnapped and sexually assaulted a child.

Sunday, officers went door to door in the neighborhood on and around Brittain Street.

A tip from the suspect’s friend helped lead them to the girl. Police aren’t commenting on her exact age.

As the investigation continues, neighbor Dewayne Alcancar hopes parents will be vigilant and more careful.

“I already am, especially when my daughter’s out playing. I’m going to do it even more,” said Alcancar.

Police don’t know if Suarez-Garcia knew the victim.

So far they haven’t released details on where the two were found.

