Arlington Police Department Wins Photo Contest

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A touching moment caught on camera led to accolades for the Arlington Police Department.

Arlington PD was selected as one of 12 winners of the COPS Office third annual “Community Policing in Action” photo contest.

For that reason, the department will be featured in the February edition of the Community Policing Dispatch, published by the Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.

The winning photo features Corporal Damien Gary helping a young man tie his first necktie during a dress for success after school workshop held at The Man’s Shop in downtown Arlington.

The workshop is part of the department’s Mentoring Arlington Youth program started in 2015 at Workman Junior High School.

Corporal Gary serves as a mentor in the program.

Participants progress through several weeks of mentoring instruction with sessions ranging from basic life skills to making positive decisions.

“This is an essential element to our overall youth mentoring efforts and compliments the compassion that our officers give back to this community every single day,” said Police Chief Will Johnson. “We are honored that this photo and program will be put into the national spotlight highlighting our efforts to make Arlington better.”

