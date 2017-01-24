Best Comedy Shows Coming To DFW In Spring 2017

Time to tickle your funny bone, Dallas and Fort Worth! 2016 was a rough year. Let’s liven up 2017 with some tear-inducing, stomach-aching guffaws. From the political, to the slapstick to the raunchy, comedians and comediennes are bringing the laughs to us this spring.
Verizon Theater
1001 Performance Place
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
(972) 854-5050
www.verizontheatre.com
Date: April 8, 2017 at 8 p.m.
Comedic soul mates, Steve Martin and Martin Short haven’t lost their comedic Midas touch. In fact, with the years and their lengthy resumes, they have polished it to perfection with their newest burst of entertainment, A Very Stupid Conversation. Both comedians take the stage in hilarious discourse and throw in a dash of musical madness here and there, leaving audiences with barely a breath between giggles. Grammy awards, trophies and legendary status in the world of TV, movies, music and entertainment, with this show, it’s quite possible that the double Martin duo is on their way to lengthening their list of unbeatable accomplishments.
AT&T Performing Arts Center
2403 Flora St., Suite 500
Dallas, TX 75201
(214) 880-0202
www.attpac.org
Date: April 28, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.
Author aplenty, David Sedaris’ newest feature, Wickedly Witty, is a gunpowder explosion of dark humor and keen observations on life’s adventures. Drawing his inspiration by the oddities of his own life, Sedaris picks apart his personal experiences and dissects them into fascinating morsels of fun, funny and hilarous with a slightly bitter twist. There will not be an empty seat at the AT&T Performing Arts Center, so find some tickets fast!
Majestic Theater
1925 Elm St.
Dallas, TX 75201
(214) 670-3687
www.dallasculture.org
Date: May 19, 2017 at 8 p.m.
Paula Poundstone has dominated the comedy scene for years. With minimal props if any at all, her zippy wit and keen eye for improvised comedic gold, she can keep people hanging on her words and her punchlines for hours. Roasting the roast-worthy with the best of them, Poundstone leaves those who witness her brilliance in stitches and pulled muscles from all that ribbing, winking, and nudging.
Date: March 17, 2017 at 8 p.m.
Katt Williams has no qualms about making fun of the most serious, or off-the-table subjects many of us are afraid to bring up. No topic is too controversial for this comedian. His signature style will be present and accounted for as well as his wild commentary of theories we might not buy into but we sure can make fun of. This tour, called the Conspiracy Theory tour, is just that-a summary of taboos turned tickling and titillating when seen through Katt Williams’ humor filter. Do not miss Katt Williams and his contemporary parody of everything on The Conspiracy Theory Tour at the Verizon Theater this spring.
Date: March 31, 2017 at 8 p.m.
The Queen of Mean is coming to Dallas and she will have no mercy! This New Yorker doesn’t care if you’re an A-lister or a regular Joe in the audience, she will make you laugh and cry at the same time. Ladies and gents will witness the Majestic Theater fill with the roar of guffaws, gasps, and grunts at the remarks one is not sure whether they are allowed to chuckle at. No worries, Lisa Lampanelli will challenge you not to at the Majestic Theater.