Best Comedy Shows Coming To DFW In Spring 2017

By Kena Sosa Time to tickle your funny bone, Dallas and Fort Worth! 2016 was a rough year. Let’s liven up 2017 with some tear-inducing, stomach-aching guffaws. From the political, to the slapstick to the raunchy, comedians and comediennes are bringing the laughs to us this spring.

Steve Martin And Martin Short In A Very Stupid Conversation

www.verizontheatre.com Verizon Theater1001 Performance PlaceGrand Prairie, TX 75052(972) 854-5050 Date: April 8, 2017 at 8 p.m. Comedic soul mates, Steve Martin and Martin Short haven’t lost their comedic Midas touch. In fact, with the years and their lengthy resumes, they have polished it to perfection with their newest burst of entertainment, A Very Stupid Conversation. Both comedians take the stage in hilarious discourse and throw in a dash of musical madness here and there, leaving audiences with barely a breath between giggles. Grammy awards, trophies and legendary status in the world of TV, movies, music and entertainment, with this show, it’s quite possible that the double Martin duo is on their way to lengthening their list of unbeatable accomplishments.

David Sedaris-Wickedly Witty

www.attpac.org AT&T Performing Arts Center2403 Flora St., Suite 500Dallas, TX 75201(214) 880-0202 Date: April 28, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. Author aplenty, David Sedaris’ newest feature, Wickedly Witty, is a gunpowder explosion of dark humor and keen observations on life’s adventures. Drawing his inspiration by the oddities of his own life, Sedaris picks apart his personal experiences and dissects them into fascinating morsels of fun, funny and hilarous with a slightly bitter twist. There will not be an empty seat at the AT&T Performing Arts Center, so find some tickets fast!

Paula Poundstone

Paula Poundstone

Majestic Theater

Date: May 19, 2017 at 8 p.m. Paula Poundstone has dominated the comedy scene for years. With minimal props if any at all, her zippy wit and keen eye for improvised comedic gold, she can keep people hanging on her words and her punchlines for hours. Roasting the roast-worthy with the best of them, Poundstone leaves those who witness her brilliance in stitches and pulled muscles from all that ribbing, winking, and nudging.

Katt Williams-The Conspiracy Theory Tour

www.verizontheatre.com Verizon Theater1001 Performance PlaceGrand Prairie, TX 75052(972) 854-5050 Date: March 17, 2017 at 8 p.m. Katt Williams has no qualms about making fun of the most serious, or off-the-table subjects many of us are afraid to bring up. No topic is too controversial for this comedian. His signature style will be present and accounted for as well as his wild commentary of theories we might not buy into but we sure can make fun of. This tour, called the Conspiracy Theory tour, is just that-a summary of taboos turned tickling and titillating when seen through Katt Williams’ humor filter. Do not miss Katt Williams and his contemporary parody of everything on The Conspiracy Theory Tour at the Verizon Theater this spring.