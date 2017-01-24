Blake Pyron Takes His Snow Shack Idea To The ‘Shark Tank’

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

SANGER (1080 KRLD) – We first brought you the story of Blake Pyron, the youngest business owner in Sanger as officially proclaimed by Senator Ted Cruz, last spring. He is also the only business owner in Texas with Down Syndrome.

Now Blake, and his mom Mary Ann, have jumped into the Shark Tank. Well, the television version anyway when they were in Dallas last week for auditions.

“They are looking for something unique and their words were ‘we are so impressed, we love you guys'” said Blake’s mom Mary Ann Pyron.

Blake opened up a snow cone stand last spring called Blake’s Snow Shack in Sanger and it was a huge hit.

“We had lines. We had people wait two hours for a snow cone, I mean it was non-stop” Mary Ann exclaimed.

Now Blake and Mary Ann are headed to Washington D.C. to award the very first Blake Pyron Entrepreneur Scholarship in March. They partnered with the National Down Syndrome Society to create the scholarship.

“For anyone over eighteen, that has Down Syndrome that wants to open up their own business, they can apply for Blake’s scholarship.

JD Ryan is catching up with Blake Pyron in Sanger…Around Town!

Details: Blake Pyron Entrepreneur Scholarship | Blake’s Snow Shack on Facebook

Video: The Coldest Way to Warm Your Heart video