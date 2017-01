Bush Increases Activity In Recovery From Pneumonia

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOUSTON (AP) – Former President George H.W. Bush is increasing his activity as he recovers from pneumonia at a Houston hospital.

Bush spokesman Jim McGrath said Tuesday that the 92-year-old Bush is sitting up, talking with physicians, staff and visitors, and returning phone calls. The nation’s 41st president also is working with physical therapists to help him regain strength.

#UPDATE Fmr President @GeorgeHWBush continues to improve & is returning phone calls. Barbara Bush back at hospital – to visit him. @CBSDFW — Jack Fink (@cbs11jack) January 24, 2017

Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on Jan. 14 for breathing difficulties blamed on pneumonia. He later was moved to intensive care when doctors inserted a breathing tube. He was moved from the ICU on Monday afternoon.

Former first lady Barbara Bush was discharged from the same hospital Monday after five days for treatment of bronchitis. McGrath says she returned as a visitor Tuesday to be with her husband of 72 years.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)