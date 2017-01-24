Chef Finds Roots In Retirement Facility Kitchen

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MINERAL WELLS (CBS11) – A Mineral Wells woman says a quest for meaning in life led her to an unexpected discovery.

Sadie Harrison had moved away from her hometown for years but returned in search of a new purpose.

“There was just something pulling me back,” she said. “I needed to be in Mineral Wells. I just hadn’t figured out what it was.”

She took a job as a cook at Serenity Estates, an assisted living facility in town.

She said there she made an unexpected connection.

She found out her late grandmother, Dorothy Harrison, also worked in the same place in the late 60’s and 70’s running the kitchen.

Then last month, the connection became even deeper.

Harrison said while rummaging through an old closet she found a tin box and a book containing all of her grandmother’s recipes.

The assisted living facility had shut down for at least two decades before it was gutted and renovated.

Somehow, that box survived all those years and was sitting on a closet shelf when Harrison found it.

“Cooking is in my heart and it was in her heart so it’s a special treasure,” said Harrison.

Now she’s convinced the discovery has answered the question of what exactly it was that brought her back home and what her purpose in life has become.

Harrison said she was meant to come back to care for aging people just like her grandmother and continuing her legacy through her work in the kitchen.

“I would give anything to just have that five minutes with her and tell her that I got the recipes, that I am here, that everything is going to be okay,” said Harrison.

Harrison is now thinking about writing a book using her grandmother’s recipe in hopes of spreading her grandmother’s story far beyond Mineral Wells.

