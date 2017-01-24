Dallas Plans To Help Businesses In Fair Park

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (KRLD-AM) – The City of Dallas is rolling out a plan to help small business owners in the Fair Park Neighborhood.

The city is working with a non-profit group to launch a new entrepreneur center in the area later this year.

“It will have office space, white boards, a coffee bar and a stage for events, ” said City Council member Tiffinni Young. “Just like other co-working spaces entrepreneurs will be able to rent desks or cubicles. They’ll be able to attend training programs and events and meet with a mentor. This will allow entrepreneurs to continue to dream big dreams.”

The project will provide a $250,000 renovation to a former dry cleaners at the corner of MLK and Malcolm X Boulevard.

The Fair Park Entrepreneur Center will be known as “The District,” and will be operated in conjunction with the Dallas Entrepreneur Center and a group called The Zip Code Connection.

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings said it’s an important part of the long-term effort to boost the economy in south Dallas, called Grow South.

“We’re talking about unleashing something that Dallas is famous for,” the Mayor said. “That’s entrepreneurism. People have a spirit in this city where they want to create something themselves.”

The new facility is scheduled to open later this spring.

