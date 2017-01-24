CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Evans Leads Oklahoma St. To 89-76 Victory Over TCU

January 24, 2017 5:21 AM
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) – Jawun Evans scored 27 points, dished out eight assists and Oklahoma State never trailed in an 89-76 victory over TCU on Monday night.

Jeffrey Carroll added 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Cowboys (12-8, 2-6 Big 12), who won their second straight contest after dropping six in a row.

Kenrich Williams scored 20 points and had 12 rebounds, while Vladimir Brodziansky also scored 20 points for TCU (14-6, 3-5), which lost its third straight.

TCU stayed close the whole way, tying the game at 47, 49 and 51 midway through the second half before Oklahoma State began pulling away.

Up 67-63 with 5:53 remaining, the Cowboys went on a 12-2 run over the next two and a half minutes, surging ahead 79-65 when Brandon Averette put home a layup with 3:35 to go. They kept the heat on, going up by as much as 85-68 when Evans’ layup went down with 1:31 left.

