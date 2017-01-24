CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Gov. Abbott Moves To Replace Critical UT Regents

January 24, 2017 5:46 AM
Filed Under: Education, Governor Greg Abbott, Janiece Longoria, Kevin Eltife, Politics, Rad Weaver, Red McCombs, Regents, Texas, Texas Senate, University of Texas System, ut austin

AUSTIN (AP) – Gov. Greg Abbott is replacing three University of Texas System regents long critical of UT Austin administrators.

Abbott nominated Monday former UT System regent Janiece Longoria, ex-East Texas state senator Kevin Eltife and Rad Weaver, top manager of the investments of longtime UT Austin supporter Red McCombs. If confirmed by the state Senate, they would succeed regents Wallace Hall, Alex Cranberg and Brenda Pejovich when their terms expire Feb. 1.

Hall has sued UT Austin to get access to several hundred thousand pages of emails, interview notes and other records, including confidential student information. He’s also pursuing the names of officials who used their influence to help some applicants gain admission to the Austin campus despite subpar grades. Cranberg and Pejovich were allied with Hall.

