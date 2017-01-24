Horse Rescued From Deep Ditch

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL (CBS) – A horse had to be rescued from a deep ditch in Florida after it slipped off the road Tuesday morning.

The ditch was so deep the horse’s head could barely be seen from above.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue tactical fire units used ropes and a strong sling to raise the horse up onto land a little before 11:00 a.m. eastern time.

The horse was greeted by either its owner or handler and other farm employees.

The horse was then seen being escorted back to its home on someone’s property.

