Man Shot At By Bank Robbers Leaving The Scene

January 24, 2017 5:06 PM By Austin York
DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – A Dallas man is counting his blessings after running into bank robbers after a heist.

The man, who did not want to be identified, says he was walking along North Central Expressway to get his car and passed the UMB bank near Fitzhugh.

“Two guys were coming out of the bank with masks and a gun. One of them yelled at me to hit the ground.”

The man says he thought the gun was fake and started laughing.

“When I saw they were serious, I hit the ground and he fired a shot at me. There is a bullet hole in the wall.”

He says he feels lucky to be alive as the bullet barely missed him.

It is not known if the men got away with any money. Descriptions of the two suspects are vague.

