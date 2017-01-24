Neighbors On Edge After Kidnapping & Assault Of Young Girl

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Neighbors in one Fort Worth neighborhood are still on edge after a young girl was kidnapped and sexually assaulted.

The crime happened on Sunday, January 22 and people who live in the area say they saw several officers and squad cars searching that night. One man believes he may have seen the suspect in his neighborhood before.

It was around seven o’clock Sunday night when police received a call for help from someone saying that had just seen a man grab a little girl, pull her into his car and drive away.

Officers responding to the call continued to talk to witness and began a door-to-door search looking for the girl and the suspect. At some point officers received information about the possible identify of the suspect.

It was around 10 p.m. that police found the young victim and the suspect, 37-year-old Crispin Suarez-Garcia, together. There were no other children harmed in this incident.

Suarez-Garcia was arrested and taken to jail. He is now charged with Sexual Assault of a Child.

When asked if Suarez-Garcia may have known the victim, police said they aren’t releasing any of the details surrounding the abduction.

Police credit witnesses with being alert and helpful. They say the tips that were called in and help they received near the scene of the abduction helped find the child.

