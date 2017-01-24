President Trump To Sign Orders Embracing Proposed Border Wall

January 24, 2017 9:19 PM
Filed Under: "Mexico City Policy", America, Annie Potasznik, democrat, Donald Trump, Immigration, Politics, Republican, Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Two administration officials told The Associated Press that major immigration changes are next in line for President Donald Trump, who has been busily signing executive orders this week.

And tonight’s tweet from President Trump points to his intentions to follow through on one of his signature campaign promises to build a wall on the southern border between the U.S. and Mexico.

The officials who spoke to the AP described the president’s plans on grounds of anonymity. They said he’s set to sign orders tomorrow embracing steps to tighten border security.

That includes the wall along the U.S. southern tier that Trump repeatedly promised to have built when he was campaigning for the White House.

