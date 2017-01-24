Speaker Ryan Invites President Trump To Speak To Congress Feb. 28

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter
House Speaker Paul Ryan says he has invited President Donald Trump to address a Joint Session of Congress on Feb. 28.
Ryan announced the invitation on Tuesday, informing reporters after a meeting with House Republicans. Ryan had met with Trump Monday night at the White House. Trump also met with Republican and Democratic congressional leaders on Monday.
Trump was sworn in as the 45th president on Friday. It would be his first speech to Congress.
