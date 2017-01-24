Speaker Ryan Invites President Trump To Speak To Congress Feb. 28

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

House Speaker Paul Ryan says he has invited President Donald Trump to address a Joint Session of Congress on Feb. 28.

Ryan announced the invitation on Tuesday, informing reporters after a meeting with House Republicans. Ryan had met with Trump Monday night at the White House. Trump also met with Republican and Democratic congressional leaders on Monday.

Here is the letter I sent this morning to @POTUS inviting him to address a joint session of Congress on February 28 ↓ pic.twitter.com/lcv3spyUVY — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) January 24, 2017

Trump was sworn in as the 45th president on Friday. It would be his first speech to Congress.

