Texas To Be Testing Ground For Automated Vehicles

January 24, 2017 9:48 PM By J.D. Miles
automated vehicles, Self-Driving Cars, Tesla, Texas Department of Transportation, txdot

GRAPEVINE (CBS11) – The Texas Department of Transportation says self-driving vehicles be the solution to North Texas’ traffic problems.

Texas has just become one of the few states approved as a federal testing ground for automated vehicles.

Patricia Lloyd owns a Tesla with a feature that allows drivers to let the car do all the work.

“I just love it and I trust it on the freeway,” said the Grapevine mother.

Texas is one of ten regions across the country selected to test automated vehicles and develop guidelines so they can be more widely used.

TxDOT believes automated vehicles will reduce human error and lead to fewer accidents that cause traffic congestion.

“I think it’s fantastic Texans are in the car is a heck of a lot and some people have really long commutes, driver fatigue and everything else,” said Lloyd.

Federal transportation officials chose Texas because it has so many HOV and managed lanes which can be used for research.

Lloyd said Tesla’s cars with auto pilot are 40 percent less likely to be in an accident and the main reason she wants other people driving automated cars.

“I think definitely my grandkids will in a hands free driving car,” said Lloyd.

Lloyd belongs to a group called Tesla Owners Club of North Texas.

