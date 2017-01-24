Texas Woman Who Claimed To Be ‘Voice Of God’ Gets 6 Years

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (AP) — Prosecutors say a North Texas woman who claimed to be the “voice of God” must serve six years in prison for forcing two immigrants to work for years without pay.

Olga Sandra Murra of Fort Worth was sentenced Monday and ordered to pay the immigrants $795,000. Murra was convicted of two counts of forced labor and two counts of harboring an illegal immigrant.

Authorities say Murra in the 1990s helped smuggle the two Mexicans into the U.S. She forced them to work in her cleaning business, kept them in Fort Worth and El Paso, and withheld pay and identification documents.

Officials say Murra, 64, represented herself as the “voice of God on earth,” made both women sleep on the floor and forced them to listen to recordings of her Bible readings.

